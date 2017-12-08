Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Dec. 8

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

Summonses

12/1 at 9:38 a.m. Timothy Spaulding, 48, no address listed, of Waterboro, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Fire calls

11/28 at 1:59 a.m. Alarm call on McKinney Point Road.

11/29 at 7:47 a.m. Vehicle accident on Ocean House Road.

12/1 at 2:17 p.m. Alarm call on Two Lights Road.

12/3 at 5:08 p.m. Elevator rescue on Shore Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to eight calls from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.