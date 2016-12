Arrests

No arrests were reported from Dec. 20-26.

Summonses

12/21 at 12:55 p.m. Mac Currie, 19, of Portland, was issued a summons on Woodland Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

12/20 at 3:26 p.m. Investigation on Rockcrest Drive.

12/21 at 2:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Zeb Cove Road.

12/21 at 3:49 p.m. Fire alarm on Locksley Road.

12/25 at 10:51 a.m. Investigation on Hunter Place.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Dec. 20-26.