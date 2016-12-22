Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Dec. 23

Arrests

12/17 at 10:19 a.m. George Gautreau, 63, of Wilton Lane, was arrested on Wilton Lane by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 13-19.

Fire calls

12/13 at 8:32 p.m. Investigation on Belfield Road.

12/16 at 9:52 a.m. Chimney fire on Robinhood Road.

12/16 at 9:34 p.m. Fire alarm on Bacchus Place.

12/17 at 5:19 p.m. Fire alarm on Beckys Cove Lane.

12/18 at 2:35 p.m. Animal rescue on Fieldsway Lane.

12/19 at 9:22 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Trundy Road.

12/19 at 12:47 p.m. Power lines down on Oakwood Road.

12/19 at 10:10 p.m. Fire alarm on Ledgewood Lane.

12/19 at 10:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Locksley Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Dec. 13-19.