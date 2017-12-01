Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Dec. 1

Arrests

11/17 at 4:13 p.m. Steven Kosal, 24, of Harrisburg Avenue, Westbrook, was arrested on Starboard Drive by Officer Benjamin Davis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

11/24 at 8:08 p.m. Jay Petersen, 53, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Olde Fort Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on charges of failing to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

11/17 at 11:15 p.m. Jeramy Wyatt, 38, no address listed, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/27 at 7:34 p.m. Marissa Cerino, 23, no address listed, of Raymond, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Fire calls

11/15 at 12:41 a.m. Car accident on Ocean House Road.

11/15 at 6:11 p.m. Alarm call on Hawthorne Road.

11/16 at 7:21 a.m. Alarm call on Rugosa Way.

11/16 at 10:07 a.m. Watercraft rescue at Kettle Cove.

11/16 at 11:59 a.m. Alarm call on Spurwink Ave.

11/22 at 10 a.m. Fuel leak on Shore Road.

11/24 at 2:36 p.m. Alarm call on Oakhurst Road.

11/24 at 6:48 p.m. Smoke investigation on Beverly Terrace.

11/24 at 9:42 p.m. Alarm call on Starboard Drive.

11/26 at 2:51 p.m. Lines down on Shore Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Nov. 14-27.