Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Aug. 4

Arrests

7/27 at 10:35 p.m. Matthew Macey, 22, of Woodcrest Road, was arrested on Mitchell Road by Sgt. Eric Fay on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

7/26, no time listed. A 16-year-old male, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of possession of marijuana.

7/27 at 9:33 a.m. Paola Laboa, no address listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Spurwink Avenue by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.

7/30, no time listed. A 17-year-old female, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Detective Mark Dorval on a charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol.

Fire calls

7/25 at 11:52 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean House Road.

7/26 at 5:02 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Starboard Drive.

7/27 at 9:40 a.m. Alarm call on Prout Place.

7/27 at 2:14 p.m. Cooking fire on Spurwink Avenue.

7/28 at 8:29 a.m. Alarm call on Lighthouse Point Road.

7/28 at 1:02 p.m. Alarm call on Trundy Road.

7/28 at 5:04 p.m. Cooking fire on Abaco Drive.

Sounds like a problem

8/1, no time listed. Officer Darin Estes met with a public works staffer regarding damage to the Fort Williams antique fog horn.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from July 25 to Aug. 1.