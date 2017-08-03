Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Aug. 4

7/27 at 10:35 p.m. Matthew Macey, 22, of Woodcrest Road, was arrested on Mitchell Road by Sgt. Eric Fay on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
7/26, no time listed. A 16-year-old male, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of possession of marijuana.
7/27 at 9:33 a.m. Paola Laboa, no address listed, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Spurwink Avenue by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating an uninspected vehicle.
7/30, no time listed. A 17-year-old female, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Detective Mark Dorval on a charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol.
7/25 at 11:52 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean House Road.
7/26 at 5:02 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Starboard Drive.
7/27 at 9:40 a.m. Alarm call on Prout Place.
7/27 at 2:14 p.m. Cooking fire on Spurwink Avenue.
7/28 at 8:29 a.m. Alarm call on Lighthouse Point Road.
7/28 at 1:02 p.m. Alarm call on Trundy Road.
7/28 at 5:04 p.m. Cooking fire on Abaco Drive.
8/1, no time listed. Officer Darin Estes met with a public works staffer regarding damage to the Fort Williams antique fog horn.
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from July 25 to Aug. 1.
