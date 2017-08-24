Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Aug. 25

Arrests

8/16 at 4:45 p.m. Peter Ogara, 58, of North Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/20 at 3:16 a.m. Emily Potter, 21, of Monadnock Drive, Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/21 at 5:05 p.m. Joan Watson, 54, of Atlantic Place, Portland, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

8/16 at 8:30 p.m. Stephen Lawrence, 33, no address listed, of Cumberland, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

8/18 at 12:13 a.m. Seth Hennessey, 45, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Gladys Road by Sgt. Eric Fay on a charge of telephone harassment.

8/19 at 2 p.m. Adiel Nimbona, 23, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/19 at 3:41 p.m. Benjamin Lithgow, 27, no address listed, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Bowery Beach Road by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

8/21 at 5:12 p.m. Joan Watson, 54, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Benjamin Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

8/15 at 12:30 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean House Road.

8/16 at 1:20 p.m. Alarm call on Humphrey’s Road.

8/18 at 12:56 p.m. Lines down on Spurwink Avenue.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Aug. 15-21.