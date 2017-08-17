Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Aug. 18

Arrests

8/11 at 12:59 p.m. Robert Inman, 47, of Colby Drive, Standish, was arrested on Broad Cover Road by Officer Kevin Kennedy on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

8/12 at 5:39 p.m. Christopher Parker, 32, of River Road, Mexico, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating with an expired license for over 90 days.

8/13 at 5:36 p.m. Ryan Purington, 25, of Emery Street, Portland, was arrested at Crescent Beach State Park by Officer Ben Davis on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

8/14 at 12:22 a.m. Nathan Weare, 20, of Beach Bluff Terrace, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

8/12 at 3:41 p.m. Jerry York, 32, no address listed, of Brewer, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/12 at 10:20 p.m. Lily Stratton, 20, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

Fire calls

8/9 at 3:18 p.m. Water rescue in Kettle Cove.

8/10 at 3:14 a.m. Alarm call on Scott Dyer Road.

8/10 at 5:15 p.m. Vehicle accident on Ocean House Road.

8/11 at 2:38 p.m. Alarm call on Leighton Farm Road.

8/14 at 12:30 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean House Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Aug. 8-14.