Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Aug. 11

Arrests

8/1 at 7:10 p.m. Scott Alexander, 39, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, was arrested on Ocean House Road in Portland by Officer Ben Davis on outstanding warrants from another agency and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband.

Summonses

8/3 at 8:57 a.m. Sherburne Carter, 29, of Los Angeles, California, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/4 at 8:40 a.m. John Baillargeon, 60, no address listed, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

8/4 at 4:34 p.m. Brandon Patten, 26, no address listed, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Bowery Beach Road by Officer Jefferey Guadette on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/5 at 4:48 p.m. Benjamin Butler, 41, no address listed, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

8/3 at 5:40 p.m. Boat rescue off Monastery Road.

8/3 at 6:18 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean House Road.

8/4 at 6:47 a.m. Water search in Kettle Cove.

8/6 at 12:35 p.m. Water rescue off Shore Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Aug. 1-7.