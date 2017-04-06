Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: April 7

Arrests

4/3 at 4:33 p.m. Richard E. Tayman, 44, of Hogan Pond Lane, Oxford, was arrested on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating after habitual offender license revocation.

Summonses

3/29 at 11:16 p.m. Heidi O’Rourke, 50, of Hemlock Hill Road, was issued a summons on Hemlock Hill Road by Detective Mark Dorval on a charge of allowing a dog to run at large.

Fire calls

4/1 at 4:15 a.m. Investigation on Mitchell Road.

4/1 at 4:17 a.m. Power line down on Forest Road.

4/1 at 6:29 a.m. Power line down on Littlejohn Road.

4/1 at 4:22 p.m. Accident on Spurwink Avenue.

4/2 at 9:46 a.m. Power line down on Bowery Beach Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from March 28 to April 3.