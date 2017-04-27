Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: April 28

Arrests

No arrests were reported from April 18-24.

Summonses

4/19 at 1:35 a.m. Paige Murray, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/20 at 10:30 a.m. Daryl Terry, 18, of East Baldwin, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on charges of driving to endanger, exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more, and eluding a police officer.

4/23 at 4 a.m. Devon Standford, 20, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Mitchell Road by Sgt. Eric Fay on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.

One town’s trash…

4/19 no time listed A Public Works employee reported someone drove off with a town-owned sign at the Transfer Station and gave police a license plate. The vehicle’s owner said he thought the sign was trash, and promised to return it.

Fire calls

4/19 at 7:15 p.m. Investigation on Fenway Road.

4/23 at 11:14 a.m. Power line down on Bowery Beach Road.

4/24 at 2:19 p.m. Fire alarm on Running Tide Road.

4/24 at 2:34 p.m. Vehicle leaking fluids on Blueberry Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency services responded to nine calls from April 18-24.