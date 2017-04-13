Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: April 14

Arrests

4/9 at 5:33 p.m. Caitlyn Irving, 32, of Rochester Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

4/8 at 1 p.m. Chelsea Byun, 34, no address listed, of Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

4/9 at 5 p.m. Benjamin Shaw, 38, no address listed, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

Fire calls

4/5 at 4:23 p.m. Water rescue off Spurwink Avenue.

4/8 at 2:57 p.m. Water problem on Kettle Cove Road.

4/8 at 5:37 p.m. Cooking fire on Deer Field Lane.

4/8 at 6:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Preble Street.

4/10 at 12:57 p.m. Fire alarm on Cooper Drive.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from April 5-10.