Cape Elizabeth picks Sturgis for town manager

CAPE ELIZABETH — Matthew Sturgis will be the next town manager.

The Town Council Thursday announced that Sturgis, the town’s tax assessor, has been promoted to the top position. The other finalist for the position was Ephrem Paraschak, the town manager of Naples.

Town Council Chairman Jamie Garvin said the council is “very excited” about appointing Sturgis.

“We undertook a thorough search process which yielded an impressive group of highly qualified candidates,” Garvin said. “In the final analysis, Matt stood out for his combination of experience with the town, his enthusiasm for the community, and his vision for its leadership.”

The Town Council is expected to meet Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. to formally vote on the appointment of Sturgis.

Sturgis could not be reached Thursday morning for comment. Paraschuk said “Cape Elizabeth is in good hands with Matt and I wish him the best of luck and success in the position.”

Sturgis, 48, of Gray, will take the job Jan. 30 after signing a three-year contract with the town that includes a starting annual salary of $110,000.

He has been the town’s tax assessor for 16 years, and is also chairman of the Gray Town Council. He has said he will step down from the Gray post to focus on his work in Cape Elizabeth.

Former Town Manager Mike McGovern retired Dec. 31 after 31 years on the job. Augusta-based consulting group Eaton Peabody has been facilitating the search for McGovern’s successor since early fall. McGovern agreed, however, to act as a consultant to the town for six months after his resignation.

In November, the council appointed Assistant Town Manager/Town Clerk Debra Lane to serve as interim town manager starting Jan. 1 until a new manager is in place.

According to McGovern, who announced his retirement in August, the town received 38 applications for the position. Six candidates were interviewed by the council Dec. 13-15, 2016.

Sturgis and Paraschak had their second interviews with the council on Jan. 4.

Sturgis