Cape Elizabeth lawyer nominated for bench

CAPE ELIZABETH — Gov. Paul LePage has nominated attorney Michael A. Duddy of Cape Elizabeth to be a Maine District Court judge.

LePage also re-appointed the Hon. Beth Dobson of Falmouth and the Hon. Daniel Driscoll of Biddeford to the District Court bench.

Duddy, an attorney at the law firm of Kelly, Remmel & Zimmerman in Portland, has been in private practice since 1993. He is familiar with immigration law, employment and labor law, and business and corporate law. He has also aided health-care organizations with risk-management.

Duddy received his law degree from the University of Maine Law School and attained the rank of lieutenant commander as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy.

Driscoll and Dobson were both appointed to the Maine District Court in 2009.

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee considers all judicial nominations and will schedule public hearings.