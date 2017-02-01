Cape Elizabeth Land Trust event seeks artists

CAPE ELIZABETH — The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust is accepting submissions for its 10th annual Paint for Preservation.

The en plein air event will take place July 7-9, followed by a juried wet paint auction on Sunday, July 9. The deadline to apply to be in the show is March 24.

Artists must submit two images of original plein air paintings to CELT on its website, capelandtrust.org. Peggy Greenhut Golden, founder of Greenhut Galleries, and Kelley Lehr and John Danos, owners of the gallery, will jury the submissions.

Over the three days of the event, artists will paint outside on land preserved by CELT. According to a press release from CELT, the auction, which will be a “tented cocktail reception,” will be held at the home of Tilly Hagen on Breakwater Farm Road. Proceeds go to the artists and benefit CELT initiatives.