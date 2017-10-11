Cape Elizabeth forms school chief search panel

CAPE ELIZABETH — The School Board is looking for volunteers to help choose a new superintendent.

A search committee will be comprised of board members, teachers, central and building administrators, parents, and other community members tasked with reviewing online applications and conducting interviews.

Interim Superintendent Howard Colter said he anticipates the committee will meet six to eight times, with the hope of having a contract signed before the end of the year.

Colter only planned to serve for the 2016-17 school year, but will continue until a permanent superintendent begins work July 1, 2018.

Those interested in joining the committee are asked to contact School Board Chairwoman Elizabeth Scifres.

Applications for the superintendent position can be found online and are due Nov. 6. The position was posted Oct. 1. Colter on Oct. 11 said no completed applications have been received.