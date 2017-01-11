Cape Elizabeth councilors set budget deliberations

CAPE ELIZABETH — The Town Council on Monday set a schedule for the fiscal year 2018 budget process.

Councilors on Jan. 9 reviewed and approved the budget schedule, which begins in a couple of weeks.

The School Board set its budget schedule last month.

On Jan. 17, the Town Council will have a budget guidance meeting to discuss needs for the upcoming fiscal year, but won’t discuss the budget again until March.

All municipal department heads must turn in their budgets to the town manager by Feb. 20. Then, on March 10, the manager will send his recommended budget to the council.

The Finance Committee, which is made of the entire council, will meet March 21 and 22 to do an in-depth review. April 10 will be a regular Town Council meeting, but councilors plan to hold a public comment period for questions and concerns about the budget.

The School Board, which is expected to adopt its budget April 11, will present the proposed school budget to the Town Council on April 25. On April 26, the Finance Committee has a meeting tentatively scheduled, depending on whether there is a need.

On May 8, the Town Council will hold a public hearing on the budget at its regular meeting, and on May 15 will hold a special meeting to vote on the budget.

The municipal budget isn’t voted on by the public, but the school budget does go to voters. A referendum is scheduled for June 13.

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter: @katevgardner.