Cape Elizabeth Capers Winter Athletes of the Year

QUINN HEWITT, Senior-Basketball

Hewitt played an integral role in helping the Capers navigate a challenging season and make another deep playoff run.

Hewitt grew up in Cape Elizabeth and started playing basketball in the third grade.

“Basketball is an exciting game to play,” Hewitt said. “I’ve always had fun playing. I always want to win.”

Hewitt made the varsity team as a freshman and played four seasons for the Capers, while also spending four years on the soccer team in the fall.

On the court, Hewitt saw key minutes as a freshman, helped the Capers win the Class B state title as a sophomore and as a junior, was named to the All-Conference second-team.

Before the 2016-17 season began, Cape Elizabeth found itself without a home court after flooding forced the replacement of the floor. Midway through the regular season, Capers junior standout Finn Bowe was sidelined with a leg injury and for all intents and purposes, Cape Elizabeth’s title hopes were on life support.

Enter Hewitt, whose consistency and leadership helped the Capers finish with a winning record and earn the No. 3 seed in Class A South. Hewitt averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the season.

Bowe returned for the tournament and Cape Elizabeth eked out a dramatic overtime win over Brunswick, as Hewitt had 11 points and five rebounds. The Capers then lost to Falmouth in the semifinals for the second year in a row despite Hewitt’s seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

“It was a weird season, but we stuck together and bonded and worked hard for each other,” Hewitt said. “We had to rely on each other. I’ve been fortunate to play for a program where winning is expected. We’ve had great players and a great coaching staff.”

Hewitt was named to the All-Conference team and played in the Western Maine Conference Senior All-Star Game. He plans to play soccer in college and is currently weighing his options.

He certainly helped his team reach its potential. Quinn Hewitt, Cape Elizabeth’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, was a key contributor and steady leader and departs as a player whose contributions won’t soon be forgotten.

Coach Jim Ray’s comment: “Quinn was our most durable and consistent player. He rarely came out of games unless we had the game in hand. It didn’t matter if it was a game or practice, he always competed and played whatever role was asked of him.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Devon Lathrop (Alpine skiing)

2014-15 Ethan Murphy (basketball)

2013-14 Eddie Galvin (basketball)

2012-13 Evan Long (swimming)

2011-12 Nick Breed (hockey)

2010-11 Theo Bowe (basketball)

2009-10 Conor Maloney (basketball)

2008-09 Alex Bowe (basketball)

2007-08 Tommy Ray (basketball)

2006-07 Graham Egan (Nordic skiing)

2005-06 Kevin Harrison (track)

2004-05 Dan Rautenberg (hockey)

2003-04 Ben Weimont (track)

2002-03 Luke Holden (hockey)

2001-02 Tom Alberi (swimming)

Female:

OLIVIA TIGHE, Sophomore-Swimming

Tighe produced a season to remember even before she attempted a seemingly impossible feat at the Class B state meet. When she pulled it off, she entered into legend and best of all for the Capers, she isn’t close to being done dominating at the high school level.

Tighe started swimming in the second grade with Coastal Maine Aquatics and quickly fell in love with being in the pool.

“I love doing something I enjoy every day,” Tighe said. “I love the people I’ve met in the pool.”

Tighe played soccer and lacrosse in middle school, but by high school, swimming was her focus. As a freshman, Tighe debuted by winning the Class B state title in the 200 freestyle and coming in second in the 500 free.

This winter, Tighe took it to another level. After a dominant regular season which saw her finish first in the butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, individual medley, 50, free, 100 free, 500 free and multiple relays, Tighe won the 100 free and was runner-up in the IM at Southwesterns.

All of that paled in comparison to what Tighe achieved at the Class B state meet. While the Capers rolled to an easy team win, Tighe won the fly in 57.30 seconds, then came right back and not only took part in the 100 free, but she won it in 51.76 seconds, holding off Morse standout Ann Tolan in the process. Tighe also took part on a record-setting, champion 400 free relay team and was also a member of a champion medley relay team.

“I achieved everything I wanted and more,” Tighe said. “(The fly and 100 free) are my two favorite events, but there was so little time between them. Coach (Ben Raymond) and I decided to go for it and I’m happy we tried it. I knew I had the potential to do it. I had to dig deep and focus. I’m always motivated by times and records and competing against top swimmers.”

After the season, Tighe was named to the All-Conference and All-State teams in multiple events. She also volunteers, likes to surf and takes part on the Mock Trial Team and wants to keep winning titles and setting records before swimming in college.

She’s already set the bar impossibly high, but don’t be surprised if Olivia Tighe, Cape Elizabeth’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, continues to steal the headlines before she leaves for the next level.

Coach Ben Raymond’s comment: “Olivia winning back-to-back events over the time span of about eight minutes was one of the most impressive things I have seen at a swim meet. It had never been done before and it’ll probably never be done again. I knew she could do it. She’s just tough. She’s awesome. I’m so lucky to get to coach her.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Maddie Bowe (basketball)

2014-15 Hannah Sawyer (basketball)

2013-14 Sydney Wight (swimming)

2012-13 Marlo Dell’Aquila (basketball)

2011-12 Hannah Homans (swimming)

2010-11 Emily Donovan (basketball)

2009-10 Emily Attwood (Nordic skiing)

2008-09 Marita Stressenger (track)

2007-08 Nora Daly (swimming)

2006-07 Nora Daly (swimming)

2005-06 Kinsey Tarbell (swimming)

2004-05 Kate Barton (Nordic skiing)

2003-04 Taylor McFarlane (swimming)

2002-03 Taylor McFarlane (swimming)

2001-02 Whitney Rockwell (swimming)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.