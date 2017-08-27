Cape Elizabeth Capers Fall Sports Preview

Last fall, Cape Elizabeth was undefeated until meeting Wells in the regional final. Ryan Weare and his teammates hope to finish the job this time around.

File photos.

More photos below.

FOOTBALL

Coach: Aaron Filieo (14th year, 92-40 overall record)

2016 record: 10-1 (Lost, 27-14, to Wells in Class C South Final)

Top returning players: Jacob Brydson (Senior), Jack Glanville (Senior), Luc Houle (Senior), Ryan Weare (Senior), Bear Huffard (Junior), Alex Morin (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 8 @ Gardiner, Sept. 15 @ Wells, Oct. 6 @ Leavitt, Oct. 13 FRYEBURG, Oct. 20 @ York

Coach’s comment: “It’s a good group. We graduated 18 kids, including most of our starters, so you’d expect us to have a bit of a lull, but we have a lot of guys waiting in the wings. We have solid pieces and the guys are hungry. We only had two big games last year, but we have a tough schedule this year. We hope to finish what last year’s team started.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth came agonizingly close to its first Gold Ball last autumn, but after winning at Wells in the regular season, the Capers could’t beat the Warriors on their home turf in the regional final, then watched as Wells went on to a decisive victory in the state final. While Cape Elizabeth graduated some of the best players in program history, it’s ready to make another run at a championship.

Weare was an all-conference selection in 2016 and will be a force at fullback. He’ll see his share of carries and will also open holes for Brydson, Glanville and junior quarterback Andrew Hartel, who saw limited time as a freshman before backing up Jeb Boeschenstein last season. Through the air, Hartel will look for senior Sulayman Shir, juniors Matt Conley and Ethan Convey and sophomore Matt Laughlin. Houle is the top returning lineman. Morin will do the placekicking.

On defense, the Capers promise to be strong again. Conley, Houle and Huffard anchor the line. The linebacker corps features Laughlin and Weare. Cape Elizabeth’s secondary will be solid too, as Brydson, Convey, Glanville and Shir will look to wreak havoc.

The Capers will face more consistent challenges this season, as the restructured Class C South features several teams capable of winning games and going on a playoff run. While Cape Elizabeth will have a tough time going undefeated in the regular season, this group is most focused on what happens in the postseason. After getting so close a year ago, the Capers are determined to finish strong this time around. While many of the names and faces might be new, this could be the group to make history.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Ben Raymond (12th year, 97-55-22 overall record)

2016 record: 11-3-1 (Lost, 2-1, to Greely in Class B South quarterfinal)

Top returning players: Sean Agrodnia (Senior), Matt Concannon (Senior), David Hare (Senior), Oliver Moon (Senior), Tate Perkins (Senior), Finn Raymond (Senior), Nick Aceto (Junior), Harry Baker (Junior), Sam Dresser (Junior), John O’Connor (Junior), Alec Riggle (Junior), Phillip Tarling (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 9 YORK, Sept. 19 GREELY, Sept. 22 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 30 @ York, Oct. 5 @ Greely, Oct. 10 @ Waynflete, Oct. 14 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We’re getting better each day and we’re looking forward to the season. We have a group of players that enjoy working hard and working with each other. I feel as though we’ll get goals from many players, not necessarily one dominant scorer which will be great for our team. We expect to improve each and every day and be playing our best soccer when the playoffs come around. If we make the gains that I expect, we should be in the hunt.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth enjoyed its best regular season since 2002 a year ago, but the playoff loss to rival Greely was a bitter punctuation mark. This time around, the Capers again have the pieces in place to make a run at defending champion Yarmouth. This group will only get better in the weeks to come.

While the loss of reigning conference all-stars Quinn Hewitt, Nicolai Sabbatini and Connor Thoreck will hurt, Cape Elizabeth will turn to Aceto, Concannon, Hare, Moon, O’Connor, Perkins, Raymond, Riggle, Tarling and newcomers Killian Lathrop, Archie McEvoy and Jonas Moon to produce offense. Dresser will be a defensive stalwart and will get help from newcomers Nick Clifford and Calvin Stoughton. Agrodnia and Baker both project to see time in goal.

The Capers will have their chances to make a mark against the league’s finest teams. Another solid regular season is likely in store, but this group will measure itself on whether or not it can pick up where last year’s team left off. It’s been 15 years since Cape Elizabeth has appeared in a regional final and two decades since the program’s last championship. That’s the goal this time around and while some formidable teams stand in their way, don’t write off these Capers.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Craig Fannan (fifth year, 46-18-4 overall record, one state championship)

2016 record: 8-6-2 (Lost, 3-1, to eventual champion Yarmouth in Class B South semifinal)

Top returning players: Bridget Brett (Senior), Sarah Knupp (Senior), Catherine Morrisey (Senior), Riley Dall (Junior), Grace Gillian (Junior), Tori McGrath (Junior), Prezli Piscopo (Junior), Karli Chapin (Sophomore), Liv Cochran (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 11 @ York, Sept. 19 @ Greely, Sept. 22 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 30 YORK, Oct. 5 GREELY, Oct. 10 WAYNFLETE, Oct. 14 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “I’m excited to get the season started. We have a lot of good returning players. Last year was a transition year for us. This year, we’re stronger. If we can solve our goalkeeping issue, we can be a top team in the region. We hope to be in at least the regional final this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth made its sixth straight semifinal round appearance a year ago, but couldn’t solve eventual champion Yarmouth. This season, the Capers are primed to take the next step, but it won’t be easy in a very challenging region.

Replacing last year’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year and all-star Mariah Deschino is a top concern, but this season, the offense will come from multiple sources. Gillian, an all-star last year, moves into the striker’s role and could tickle the twine on a regular basis. Piscopo is a playmaker extraordinaire who will use her speed to create scoring opportunities. Chapin, Cochran, Knupp and McGrath will also be in the scoring mix. Defensively, Cape Elizabeth will be stingy behind Morrisey, an all-star last year, Brett, a captain, and Dall. The only question mark at press time was in goal, as Alison Ingalls isn’t playing this fall. The Capers hoped to stabilize that position by the start of the season. If they do, they’ll be a matchup nightmare.

After falling in the semifinals two straight years, Cape Elizabeth is ready to advance even deeper in the postseason. This could be a memorable season.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Jennifer Adams (first year)

2016 record: 5-10 (Lost, 3-0, to Freeport, in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Katie Bozek (Senior), Emi Logue (Senior), Erika Miller (Senior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 8 GREELY, Sept. 12 FREEPORT, Sept. 18 @ York, Sept. 20 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 23 POLAND, Sept. 28 @ Greely, Sept. 30 @ Freeport, Oct. 6 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “I’m very excited for the season. We’re ready to grow the program and win some games. The girls have a lot of potential and great stick skills. We hope to be as competitive as possible.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth made nice strides a year ago, following up a winless season by getting to the playoffs. This fall, Adams takes over a promising group. Adams played at New England College and has coached in New Hampshire. She’s looking forward to leading the Capers to the next level.

This year’s team will rely on Logue and Miller to pace the offense. Bozek, who will also see time on defense, is another potential scorer. Sophomore Isabel Berman is a newcomer to watch in the midfield. Cape Elizabeth was still figuring out other positions at press time.

The Capers hope for a return to the playoffs and if they show steady improvement, they could better last year’s win total and make some noise this time around in the postseason.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Sarah Boeckel (fifth year, 49-15 overall record, one state championship)

2016 record: 8-7 (Lost, 3-2, to Mt. Desert Island in Class A preliminary round)

Top returning players: Maggie Dadmun (Senior), Madison Sarka (Senior), Anna Torre (Senior), Megan Connelly (Junior), Tess Dolan (Junior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 9 MDI, Sept. 12 @ Biddeford, Sept. 14 YARMOUTH, Sept. 19 @ Falmouth, Sept. 21 GREELY, Sept. 28 SCARBOROUGH, Oct. 3 @ Greely, Oct. 5 FALMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “I’m looking for great things this season. We have a solid base and leadership from last year and great additions. The growth of volleyball in Maine is great. I wouldn’t count out any team. Maggie is the backbone of our team. Her experience and steady play will help in our success this year. I expect us to finish better than last year and be able to win tight matches.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After three straight runs to at least the semifinals (including the 2014 state title), Cape Elizabeth bowed out of the playoffs early a year ago, but this season, now relegated to Class B, the Capers should be one of the last teams standing.

Dadmun will be this team’s heart and soul. The four-year starter and all-star a year ago is the setter and there are few better at putting the ball right where hitters like Connelly, Sarka and Torre like it. Junior Brooke Harvey joins the team and will be another hitter to watch. Doran is the libero and will be joined by freshman Julia Torre on the defensive side.

Cape Elizabeth is in arguably the most difficult class in the state, as defending Class A champion Greely and perennial powers Falmouth and Yarmouth are part of the new Class B. That means few easy regular season matches and a tough road to hoe in the playoffs, but the Capers are skilled and hungry and if all goes well, they’ll post double digit wins and play deep into late October.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Andrew Lupien (second year w/boys’ team, fourth year w/girls’ team)

2016 results:

(Boys) 5th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 4th @ Class B state meet

Top returners:

(Boys): Arsen Scheindel (Senior), Peter DiNinno (Junior), Aidan Willitts (Junior), Jack Bassett (Sophomore)

(Girls): Addie Hayes (Senior), Camilla Grosso (Junior), Kelsey Kennedy (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “The boys’ team has a great opportunity to improve on last year’s state meet finish. Jack is a solid number one runner and should lead our pack. Peter and Aidan have improved and should have a big impact. The girls just missed out on a trip to New Englands last year. Our goal this season is to get back after missing out the last two years. Camilla, Kelsey and Addie were top five runners last season and are back.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Both Cape Elizabeth cross country teams feature solid veterans who are joined by promising newcomers as the Capers look to remain among the top squads in Class B.

The boys’ team will be paced by Bassett, who came in 18th at the Class B state meet as a freshman. Scheindel (34th) and Willitts (44th) also scored a year ago. They’re joined by DiNinno and a strong core of freshmen: Will Altenburg, Kyle Anderson, Nathan Mullen and Ricky Perruzzi, as well as other veterans, Rohan Freedman, Tony Inhorn and Cullen Sullivan. This is a solid group. One that can keep the Capers in the top five at states.

On the girls’ side, Grosso (13th last season) is the top returner. She’s joined by state meet scorers Kennedy (19th) and Hayes (44th) to make up a strong core. Chloe Butzel, Zahra Freedman and Sarah Keniston also have experience. Senior Grace Roberts, junior Mary Cate Hayes and freshmen Zoe Evans, Greta Frankwicz, Lila Gaudrault and Genevieve Rodda are new to the team and will make an impact. Cape Elizabeth has produced four straight top five state meet finishes. A fifth is the expectation this year with a trip to New Englands waiting as a punctuation mark.

GOLF

Coach: John Hayes (first year)

2016 results: 11-0 (2nd @ Class B state match)

Top returners: Max Altznauer (Senior), Ryan Collins (Senior), Jack Kelley (Junior), Austin Legge (Junior), Chris Laprade (Junior), Mia Spencer (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “My goal is for us to have the best wedge game/proximity in the state.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: A one-time Cape Elizabeth standout returns to his alma mater to coach this fall. Hayes played at the University of Colorado and has enjoyed success since, winning the 2015 Maine Amateur among other tournaments. He inherits a team that was perfect a year ago until the state match.

Legge was last year’s Class B co-Player of the Year in the Western Maine Conference. He shot a team-best 76 at the Class B state match and tied for 14th at the individual championships with a round of 86. He’ll look to do great things again. Collins tied for fourth individually last season with a round of 80 and shot an 86 at the team state match. Altznauer, a league all-star in 2016, shot an 85 at both team and individual states. Kelley, Laprade and Spencer (a top female player) all have experience as well. Freshman Shep Smith looks to step right in and make a key impact.

The Capers should once again be dominant in league play, but they want to get back to the pinnacle. After falling eight strokes shy last fall, don’t be surprised if Cape Elizabeth is once again the best team in Class B when all is said and done.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached atmhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Senior Bridget Brett is a returning captain for a Cape Elizabeth girls’ soccer team that should be in the hunt for a Class B state championship.

Sophomore Karli Chapin will be a top scorer for the Capers.

Junior Riley Dall has a booming leg that will send the ball soaring up the field.

Junior Tory McGrath will make her mark in the midfield.

Junior Prezli Piscopo led the Capers in scoring last season and will make life miserable for the opposition once again.

Senior Katie Bozek will play a key role in the success of Cape Elizabeth’s field hockey team in the weeks to come.

Erika Miller will be a top midfielder for the Capers.

Senior Maggie Dadmun is back for her fourth season with the Cape Elizabeth volleyball team. Her stellar play should keep the Capers in contention all season.

Jack Bassett was 18th in Class B as a freshman. He’ll be a key part of Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ cross country team again this fall.

Arsen Scheindel is another returning veteran for the Capers.

Camilla Grosso had the 13th-best time at last year’s Class B cross country girls’ state meet. She’ll lead a strong Cape Elizabeth squad this autumn .

Kelsey Kennedy is another key returner for the Cape Elizabeth girls’ team.