Cape Elizabeth Capers Fall Athletes of the Year

MALE:

AUSTIN LEGGE, Junior—Golf

Class B individual champion

WMC all-star

Legge put together a dream season, leading the Capers to a team championship before going out and winning an individual title of his own. Best of all, he’s not done excelling at the high school level.

Legge grew up in Cape Elizabeth and started playing golf at the age of 10. He also played soccer, baseball and basketball, but by the time he started high school, golf was his focal point.

“I got better at golf and realized it was my best sport,” Legge said. “Now, it’s all that I play. I like the challenge of it. It’s demanding emotionally. Sometimes golf gets the best of me, but I keep working at it.”

At the age of 14, Legge won the Maine Junior Championship, becoming the youngest to do so in a tournament which dates to the 1930s. As a freshman with the Capers, Legge shot a 78 at the team state match to help Cape Elizabeth to the Class B state title and finished with an 81 at the Class B individual championships. As a sophomore, he was named Class B Co-Player of the Year in the Western Maine Conference, shooting a team-best 76 at the team state match (the Capers wound up second) and tying for 14th as an individual with a round of 86.

This fall, Legge raised the bar even higher, shooting under par in five of six regular season matches while posting a 35 scoring average. At the Western Maine Conference qualifier, Legge shot a 78 to tie for second, five strokes behind teammate Ryan Collins. At the team state match, where Cape Elizabeth won yet another championship, Legge shot an 83. He then dazzled at the individual state match, shooting a superb round of 70 to prevail by three strokes over Collins.

“I was very happy,” Legge said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better year. It was my best season. I had a lot of great moments. My short game was really on. I got to play with great teammates every day. Shooting low scores during the season took the pressure off going into states. I knew I was in contention and I thought 70 was low enough to win. Ryan and I have a friendly competition.”

Legge, who is part of Cape Elizabeth’s Math Team, Club Unified and CEHSTV, hopes to produce more glory as a senior before he pursues an opportunity to play in college.

He certainly will have all eyes on him next fall. Austin Legge, Cape Elizabeth’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, enjoyed a dream season that was the result of hard work and tremendous skill.

Coach John Hayes’ comment: “Austin had one of the best seasons ever for a Cape golfer. To be honest, I stayed out of his way this year. He played so well, he didn’t need coaching. We talked about course management and attitude, but his accomplishments were a result of his hard work and dedication to his craft. I’m looking forward to what he does this summer and his senior year as well. If he keeps improving at this rate, he’ll be close to the top of the leaderboard.”

Prior winners:

2016 Ben Ekedahl (football)

2015 Jack O’Rourke (football)

2014 Jack Drinan (football)

2013 Liam Simpson (cross country)

2012 Reese McFarlane (golf)

2011 Tim Lavallee (soccer)

2010 Jack Queeney (soccer)

2009 Ezra Wolfinger (football)

2008 Nate Lavallee (football)

2007 Jim Bump (football)

2006 Graham Egan (cross country)

2005 Mike Kertes (football)

2004 Ron Kelton (golf)

2003 Elliot Cohen (football)

2002 David Croft (soccer)

2001 Jeff Hodge (soccer)

FEMALE:

MAGGIE DADMUN, Senior-Volleyball

Class B all-state

Class B Player of the Year

WMC all-star, first team

Captain

Dadmun book-ended her superb Cape Elizabeth career with state titles and she’ll graduate as one of the finest setters and big-game performers Maine has produced.

Dadmun was a soccer player when she was younger, but she eventually became enamored with volleyball.

“I love the atmosphere of volleyball,” Dadmun said. “It’s such a small community. To win, it takes the whole team. It takes all six players to win a point.”

As a freshman, Dadmun was on the floor for Cape Elizabeth’s stirring run to the Class A title. She cemented her status as one of the state’s best setters as a sophomore and junior and this fall, she registered 318 assists, 91 digs, 56 aces and 25 kills as the Capers went a perfect 17-0, capturing a Class B championship for the first time.

Dadmun’s ability to set up teammates with pinpoint passing and keep the ball off the floor, in addition to surprising the opposition with the occasional kill, made her invaluable.

Highlights included 39 assists versus Biddeford, 31 against Falmouth, 27 against Greely, 22 versus Scarborough, 27 in a second win over Falmouth, 21 against Windham and 20 more versus Cony.

In the playoffs, Dadmun had 22 assists in a quarterfinal round victory over Kennebunk, 27 in a semifinal round win over Greely and 20 in a state match sweep over Falmouth.

“We worked hard and pushed each other and had a lot of fun all year,” Dadmun said. “There were 18 players and we all worked well together. We knew we were beatable, so we worked on our weaknesses. The pressure was fun for us and we brought our ‘A’ game.”

Dadmun has played with the Maine Juniors program since the fourth grade and she credits that team for developing her game.

“I had thousands of touches out of season and I had some great coaches,” Dadmun said. “I’m very competitive. I don’t know where that comes from. I hate to lose.”

Dadmun also plays ultimate frisbee and is a natural helper and a member of Cape Elizabeth’s Knitting Club. She plans to study outdoor education, but won’t play volleyball in college.

She’ll certainly leave quite a legacy at the high school level. Maggie Dadmun, Cape Elizabeth’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, was a winner out of the gate and bows out as a champion. She won’t soon be forgotten.

Coach Sarah Boeckel’s comment: “Maggie has been an integral part to the success and growth of our program. We’ve won two state championships and Maggie was a part of both of them. She’s a true team player and leader. She’s one of the most steady and focused players I’ve coached. She’s never rattled and her teammates fed off of that. She kept us in so many points this season. She anticipated the ball so well. I don’t think we would have been as successful as we were without her.”

Prior winners:

2016 Mariah Deschino (soccer)

2015 Maddie Bowe (volleyball)

2014 Tess Haller (volleyball)

2013 Kate Breed (soccer)

2012 Kathryn Clark (soccer)

2011 Melanie Vangel (soccer)

2010 Karyn Barrett (soccer)

2009 Karyn Barrett (soccer)

2008 Emily Attwood (cross country)

2007 Emily Attwood (cross country)

2006 Marla Houghton (soccer)

2005 Dana Riker (soccer)

2004 Elise Moody-Roberts (cross country)

2003 Elise Moody-Roberts (cross country)

2002 Clare Egan (cross country)

2001 Addie Rintel (field hockey)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.