Cape boys' tennis nears another title; Baseball, softball, lax playoffs begin-Southern edition

Cape Elizabeth’s Carson Sullivan throws a strike during the Capers’ 5-2 win at St. Dom’s last week.

Rest assured that if the calendar reads June, Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ tennis team is vying for another state title.

The defending regional champion Capers remained alive heading into Thursday’s regional final round.

The baseball, softball and lacrosse postseasons are underway as well and there promises to be plenty of excitement and triumph between now and Championship Saturday, June 17.

Here’s an overview:

Tennis

The Cape Elizabeth boys’ tennis team went 9-3 and finished third in the Class B South Heal Points standings. The Capers then downed No. 6 Freeport and second-ranked Lincoln Academy by 5-0 scores in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively, to set up a regional final date versus No. 4 Yarmouth (9-5) Thursday. Host Cape Elizabeth downed Yarmouth, 4-1, May 3. The Capers had won all 12 of the prior postseason meetings, including last year’s 5-0 victory in the Class B South quarterfinals.

If Cape Elizabeth gets to the state final for the fifth year in a row, it would meet Camden Hills (15-0) Saturday at Colby College in Waterville. Last year, the Windjammers ended the Capers’ three-year title reign with a 3-2 victory in the Class B state match.

Every other local tennis team had been eliminated by press time.

The Cape Elizabeth girls, the defending Class B champions and No. 4 seed in Class B South, beat No. 5 Oak Hill, 5-0, in the quarterfinals, then lost, 3-2, to top-ranked Greely in the semifinals to finish 7-7.

In Class A South, Scarborough’s girls, seeded fourth, downed No. 5 Cheverus, 4-1, in the quarterfinals, then lost, 3-2, to No. 1 Thornton Academy in the semifinals to wind up 11-3.

The Scarborough boys, also ranked fourth, were 3-2 quarterfinal round winners over Cheverus, then lost, 5-0, to top-ranked, defending state champion Thornton Academy in the semifinals, to finish 10-4.

Baseball

All three local baseball teams qualified for the postseason.

Cape Elizabeth finished 12-4 (its best regular season record since 2011) after downing host St. Dom’s (5-2) and Fryeburg Academy (7-0) last week. Against the Saints, the Capers got a home run from Brendan Tinsman and a pair of hits from Sean Agrodnia and Carson Sullivan and Finn Bowe combined for the win. Agrodnia, Ryan Weare and Marshall Peterson combined to shut out the Raiders. Peterson, Bowe and Cooper Hoffman all had multiple hits.

Cape Elizabeth earned the No. 4 seed in Class B South and hosted a quarterfinal round game Thursday against either No. 5 Greely (10-6) or No. 12 Gray-New Gloucester (7-9). The Capers beat the Rangers in two close games this spring, 4-3 in Cumberland April 25 and 2-1, in eight-innings, at home May 22. The teams have met 11 previous times in the playoffs with Greely taking six of them, including a 3-1, eight-inning decision in the 2015 Western B Final. Cape Elizabeth won, 5-1, at Gray, May 18. The Capers beat the Patriots in both prior playoff meetings: 5-4 (in 10-innings) in the 1992 Western B quarterfinals and 9-0 in the 2006 Western B preliminary round.

If Cape Elizabeth moved on to Saturday’s semifinals, it would either go to top-ranked Carrabec/Madison (13-3) or host No. 9 Yarmouth (12-5). The Capers have no history with Carrabec/Madison. They came from behind to edge the visiting Clippers, 5-4, May 27. Cape Elizabeth has beaten Yarmouth in both prior playoff encounters: 5-1 in the 2010 Western B Final and 7-1 (in 10-innings) in the 2012 Western B semifinals.

The Class B South Final is Tuesday at St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

In Class A South, South Portland finished 12-4 and fifth in the Heals after a 9-0 win at Biddeford and a 10-3 home loss to Bonny Eagle. Sam Troiano allowed just four hits in six shutout innings against the Tigers and had a pair of RBI. Riley Hasson produced three hits. He also scored a pair of runs. In the loss, Anthony Perron had a pair of hits.

The Red Riots were supposed to host No. 12 Bonny Eagle (5-11) again Tuesday in the preliminary round, but rain postponed that game to Wednesday. The teams had no playoff history.

If South Portland advanced, it would play at fourth-ranked Portland (12-4) in the semifinals Thursday. On May 9, the Red Riots lost at home to the Bulldogs, 5-2. Portland had won eight of the previous 11 playoff encounters, but the most recent went to South Portland, 2-1, in the 2015 Western A Final.

If the Red Riots were able to make it to the semifinals for the fourth year in a row, they would either go to No. 1 Falmouth (15-1) or host No. 8 Scarborough (9-7) or No. 9 Windham (7-9) Saturday. South Portland didn’t play the Yachtsmen this year, but lost to them, 4-2, in last year’s regional final. The Red Riots were 5-2 winners at the Red Storm May 13 and edged the visiting Eagles, 5-4, in nine-innings, May 30.

Scarborough closed with a 2-1, nine-inning, loss at Cheverus. Wyatt Plummer drove in the lone run.

The Red Storm lost at home to the Eagles, 4-2, in eight-innings, May 23. Scarborough beat Windham in two of three prior playoff encounters, including a 7-0 victory in the 2012 Western A semifinals, the most recent.

The Red Storm hoped to move on to meet top-ranked Falmouth in the quarterfinals Thursday. The teams didn’t play this season and had no playoff history.

If Scarborough gets to Saturday’s semifinals, it will meet No. 4 Portland, No. 5 South Portland or 12th-ranked Bonny Eagle. The Red Storm lost, 3-2, at the Bulldogs April 27 and downed the host Scots, 6-3, May 11.

The Class A South Final will be Wednesday of next week in Standish.

The state finals for all classes are Saturday, June 17.

Softball

Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and South Portland’s softball teams all qualified for the softball playoffs.

The Red Storm finished 16-0 for the fourth year in a row, extended their regular season win streak to 73 games and earned the top seed in Class A South for the sixth consecutive season. Scarborough hosted either No. 8 Gorham (9-7) and No. 9 Marshwood (8-8) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The Red Storm handled the visiting Rams (15-1, in five-innings) May 8 and won, 12-0, in five-innings, 10 days later at the Hawks. Scarborough split two prior playoff meetings with Gorham, losing, 3-0, in the 1996 Western B semifinals, and winning, 4-3, in the 1997 Western B Final. The Red Storm beat the Hawks in the 2002 Western A Southwest Division preliminary round (2-0) and again in the 2013 Western A quarterfinals (5-1).

If Scarborough made it to Saturday’s semifinals for the 15th year in a row, it would host No. 4 Windham (13-3), No. 5 Noble (12-4) or No. 12 Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth (7-9). The Red Storm beat the host Eagles (15-0, in five-innings) May 16, held off the visiting Knights, 8-3, May 27 and rolled at the Sea Lions, 14-2, in five-innings, May 12. Scarborough is 3-1 all-time in the postseason against Noble (with a 6-5 win in the 2014 Western A quarterfinals the most recent) and won three of five prior playoff encounters against the Eagles (with a 2-0 victory in last year’s semifinals the most recent).

South Portland finished 7-9 and 10th in Class A South after closing with a 7-6, nine-inning home win over Gorham Friday. The Red Riots won it on Grace Rende’s single. Stephanie Aceto went the distance, striking out 15. Maeve Kelley had three hits.

The Red Riots went to No. 7 Kennebunk (9-7) in a makeup preliminary round game Wednesday. The teams didn’t play this spring. South Portland won both prior playoff meetings, 13-0 (in six-innings) in the 2007 Western A semifinals and 7-4 in the 2010 Western A semifinals.

If the Red Riots sprung the upset, they’d go to No. 2 Portland (14-2) for the quarterfinals Thursday. The Bulldogs beat visiting South Portland, 4-0, May 4. The teams split four prior playoff meetings with the Red Riots’ 5-3 win in the 2003 Western A quarterfinals the most recent.

If South Portland got all the way to Saturday’s semifinals, it would visit No. 3 Thornton Academy (13-3) or No. 6 Massabesic (11-5) or host No. 11 Biddeford (7-9), the defending Class A champion. The Red Riots lost, 9-3, at home to the Golden Trojans May 8, won at the Mustangs, 13-3, May 19 and fell at home to the Tigers, 8-5, April 28.

The Class A South Final is Wednesday at St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth wound up 9-7 and eighth after a 9-0 win at St. Dom’s and a 5-2 setback at Fryeburg Academy. Elena Keller hit a home run in the loss.

The Capers hosted No. 9 Leavitt (10-6) in a preliminary round makeup game Wednesday. The teams didn’t play this year. The Hornets won all three prior playoff meetings, including a 5-2 victory in the 1995 Western B preliminary round, the most recent.

If Cape Elizabeth got to Thursday’s quarterfinals, it would go to top-ranked Wells (15-1). The Warriors blanked the visiting Capers, 7-0, May 2. Wells has won three of five prior playoff meetings, including an 8-3 decision in the 2014 Western B Final.

If Cape Elizabeth got to the semifinals Saturday, it would either visit No. 4 Yarmouth (12-4) or No. 5 Greely (10-7). The Capers beat the visiting Clippers, 7-6, on a walkoff home run, May 27 and swept the Rangers (7-0 in Cumberland April 22 and 4-3 at home May 22).

The Class B South Final is Tuesday of next week in Standish.

The state finals for all classes are Saturday, June 17.

Boys’ lacrosse

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ lacrosse team wound up atop the Class B South Heal Points standings for the fifth year in a row after capping an 11-1 regular season with a 16-4 home victory over Yarmouth last Friday. Finn Raymond led the way with four goals.

The Capers earned a bye into Saturday’s semifinals where they’ll host either No. 4 Wells (9-3) or fifth-ranked Kennebunk (4-8). Cape Elizabeth rolled at the Warriors, 21-5, May 30 and handled the host Rams, 17-1, back on May 3. The Capers have won six of eight prior playoff meetings with Kennebunk, with a 16-2 victory in the 2015 Western B semifinals the most recent. Cape Elizabeth and Wells have no playoff history.

Defending state champion Scarborough is the top seed in Class A South after a 10-2 campaign and also earned a bye into Saturday’s semifinals where the Red Storm will host either No. 4 Gorham (9-3) or fifth-ranked Biddeford (7-5). Scarborough opened the regular season with a 15-9 victory at the Rams April 15 and closed with a home win over the Tigers, 21-16, May 29. The Red Storm swept three prior playoff meetings against the Rams, with a 12-8 victory in last year’s regional final the most recent. Scarborough downed Biddeford in the teams’ lone prior postseason encounter, 19-3, in the 2015 Western A preliminary round.

South Portland earned the No. 3 seed in Class A South after finishing 9-3 with a 16-6 home win over Massabesic in the finale. David Fiorini and Finn Zechman both scored four times.

The Red Riots hosted the sixth-ranked Mustangs in a makeup quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon. The teams had no playoff history.

If South Portland prevailed, it would go to No. 2 Thornton Academy (12-1) for the semifinals Saturday. The Red Riots lost, 15-9, May 16. South Portland is 6-0 all-time versus the Golden Trojans in the playoffs, including last year’s 11-8 quarterfinal round victory in Saco.

The lacrosse regional finals are Wednesday of next week. The state games are Saturday, June 17.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and South Portland all reached the postseason.

The Capers finished fourth in Class B South after a 7-5 regular season. Cape Elizabeth welcomed Waynflete for the quarterfinals Wednesday (see theforecaster.net for game story). On May 24, the Capers enjoyed a 15-9 win at the Flyers, but Waynflete had won nine of 10 prior playoff encounters, including an 8-4 decision in the 2015 Western B quarterfinals.

If Cape Elizabeth was able to reverse ancient history and advance, it would play at top-ranked, defending state champion Kennebunk (10-2) in the semifinals Saturday. The Capers closed the regular season with a 6-5 home loss to the Rams May 30. Kennebunk has won three of four prior playoff meetings, but the most recent went to Cape Elizabeth, 8-7, in overtime, in the 2014 Western B Final.

In Class A South, South Portland finished 5-7 and seventh in the Heals after a 17-2 loss at defending regional champion Massabesic in the regular season finale last week.

The Red Riots went to No. 2 Marshwood (9-3) for the quarterfinals Wednesday. On May 2, the Hawks came to South Portland and prevailed, 17-5. The only previous time the teams met in the playoffs was in last year’s semifinals, which Marshwood won at home, 14-3.

If the Red Riots sprung the upset, they’d go to No. 3 Thornton Academy (9-3) or No. 6 Bonny Eagle (6-6) in Saturday’s semifinals. South Portland lost, 10-8, at the Scots in the regular season opener April 24 and didn’t face the Golden Trojans this spring. The Red Riots are 0-2 all-time versus the Scots in the playoffs, falling in the 2001 South Division quarterfinals (9-5) and the 2002 South Division quarterfinals (15-7). They’re 0-3 against Thornton Academy, with a 9-6 Golden Trojans’ victory in the 2015 Western A quarterfinals the most recent.

Scarborough earned the eighth and final playoff spot in Class A South after going 3-9 in the regular season.

The Red Storm went to top-ranked Massabesic (12-0) for the quarterfinals Wednesday. Scarborough lost, 18-4, at the Mustangs May 16. The teams split four prior playoff meetings with Massabesic taking the most recent, 15-4, in last year’s quarterfinals.

If the Red Storm got through to Saturday’s semifinals, they’d go to No. 4 Biddeford (9-3) or No. 5 Gorham (7-5). Scarborough upset the host Tigers, 14-13, May 29 and dropped a 12-11 decision at the Rams May 9. The Red Storm have never played Biddeford in the postseason. They’re 2-0 all-time versus Gorham, with a 16-5 victory in the 2015 Western A quarterfinals the most recent.

The lacrosse regional finals are Wednesday of next week. The state games are Saturday, June 17.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.