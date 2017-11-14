Cape baseball star officially commits to Wake Forest

Cape Elizabeth senior Brendan Tinsman, front row center, beams after signing his National Letter of Intent Tuesday afternoon to attend and play baseball at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Tinsman was joined by his parents, Pat and Jen, brothers, Chris (who played two years of baseball at the University of Rhode Island) and Jake (a freshman at Cape Elizabeth), and sister, Ashley (a junior, who plays softball at the University of Maine), at the signing. Brendan Tinsman, a catcher, first committed verbally to Wake Forest as a freshman and never wavered on his college choice.

“It’s very exciting to make it official,” said Tinsman,”I thought (Wake Forest) was amazing and I knew it was the right fit right away. That’s where I really wanted to go. From a young age, I’ve always played with Dad and my siblings. We have a batting cage in our barn which helps me a lot. I’ve been surrounded by people who love what I love.”

Tinsman might not even play for the Demon Deacons if Major League Baseball comes calling in the draft next summer.

“I’m looking forward to the draft,” said Tinsman. “I’ve had a couple MLB scouts visit. I have to work hard all winter, I have to have a good spring and we’ll see where I go.”

Cape Elizabeth coach Andy Wood feels Tinsman has what it takes to succeed at any level of the sport.

“Ever since (Brendan) was a freshman, he’s had all the tools,” Wood said. “His arm is right there, his power, his speed, his running are all there to be a college baseball player. He’s fun to watch and he’s put the time in. This is a great day. It couldn’t happen to a better kid.”

Tinsman has one goal left before graduating.

“I want to get a ring my last year,” Tinsman said. “We’ve been close the last three years. Hopefully this year we’ll seal the deal.”