Candidate cares about Yarmouth seniors

Over the 35 years that Richard Plourde has lived in Yarmouth he has demonstrated a concern for the seniors in Yarmouth. Recently he was an early advocate for property tax relief for our neediest seniors. Last year the council adopted the STAY Program, which does provide the relief for which he advocated. He has also successfully advocated for a reduction in the standard sewer user fee and to give senior sewer-users a discount.

Richard is known for doing his research before he advocates for an improvement to our Town. He stays informed about issues and has an ability to look for potential unintended consequences and then finds a solution. We strongly recommend voting for Richard Plourde to help all of us meet Yarmouth’s future challenges.

Ross & Jo Anne Babcock

Yarmouth