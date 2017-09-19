Buy local forum coming to USM Sept. 28

PORTLAND — City and community leaders will gather 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 for the “Why Local?” forum at Hannaford Hall at the University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford St.

The free forum, organized by Portland Buy Local, will examine ways to boost the local economy and fight displacement of local businesses by national and multinational corporations, according to event information.

Speakers include Visit Portland President and CEO Lynne Tillotson, Portland Planning Director Jeff Levine, Institute for Local Self-Reliance Co-Director Stacy Mitchell and San Francisco Planning Department Senior Policy Advisor AnMarie Rodgers.

To register for the forum, visit http://bit.ly/2wn2hcN.