Buxton pilot unhurt in Harpswell crash landing

HARPSWELL — A Buxton man walked away unharmed after crashing his recreational plane Sept. 1 in a field off Harpswell Islands Road at about 5 p.m.

Jeremy Harmon, 25, told first-responders that he heard “a loud bang in the engine, and then the engine stopped” while he was on his way to Brunswick Executive Airport, according to Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Harmon landed in the field on Truant Summerton Farm at 595 Harpswell Islands Road. Rescue teams from Cundy’s Harbor Fire Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Harmon, who was the plane’s only occupant, had only a few minor cuts, Stewart said. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.