Burgess Advertising moves from Portland to Falmouth

FALMOUTH — After 30 years in Portland, Burgess Advertising & Marketing has moved to new offices at 7 Fundy Road.

“We were ready for a change,” said Meredith Strang Burgess, owner and CEO of the agency. “We (also wanted) excellent accessibility for our clients,” which come from all over Maine.

“(The) new venue will (also) allow our team to work in closer proximity, and keep all our creative juices bubbling on one floor. It’ll be great for us and even better for our clients,” Burgess added.

When asked about the company’s future, Burgess replied, “We’ve been continually reinvigorated by all of the changes in the communications industry, and look forward to (working) with companies and other organizations that value strategic communication.”

Burgess said many things have changed in the advertising and marketing business over the past 30 years, “with the biggest and most obvious change (being) the many new digital media vehicles (designed) to reach very specific audiences.”

What Burgess most enjoys about her work is “the challenge of creating, refining or even fixing a brand that has lost its way.” She also likes helping companies create “strong, strategic rebuilding” strategies.

In her 30-year career, Burgess said there are many accomplishments she is proud of, but some of that stand out include “the long-term branding work we have done for some of Maine’s best-loved (companies).”

Those organizations include Maine Bank & Trust, Mercy Hospital, Oakhurst Dairy and New England Cancer Specialists, among others. “We’ve (also) done some wonderful work to help good causes stretch (their) limited budgets,” she said.

Overall, Burgess said, “We are proud to be celebrating 30 years as a vital, creative company and glad to be here in Falmouth. We’re busy, but always excited to take on a fresh challenge.”

Burgess Advertising & Marketing was the result of a breakfast meeting between “four young advertising gurus” – Burgess, Oliver Payne, Alan Brewer and Jack Stanyon – who first met in December 1986, Burgess said.

“The meeting flowed into lunch, drinks and dinner,” by the end of which the quartet decided to launch their own advertising agency, she said.

Their first two clients were The Samoset Resort and O’Loughlin Real Estate. In September 1989, the agency moved to a location on outer Congress Street, where it spent the next 28 years.

Over time, Burgess became the sole owner; the agency also underwent two name changes after taking over both Maine Media and Roger Williams Advertising.

“Dozens of Maine-based clients were added to the roster and an impressive collection of ad and (public relations) awards were picked up along the way.

Now the agency looks forward to continuing its adventure from (its) new base in Falmouth,” Burgess said in a press release.

“It’s been a privilege to collaborate with so many unique organizations over the past 30 years. We’ve loved being a part of the ever-changing communications field and we’re excited to embark on this big change of our own,” she added.

The crew at Burgess Advertising & Marketing, which recently opened new offices in Falmouth after 30 years in Portland. In back, from left, are Christina Hall, Meredith Strang Burgess, Jen Porto, Betty Angell, Lon Davis and Oliver Payne. In front, from left, are Keva Crockett, Dana Rutherford and Ellie Rio Burgess.