Building peace topic of Falmouth talk

FALMOUTH — The United Nations Association chapter of Maine is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special presentation entitled “How Do We Build Peace?” with political scientist Douglas Bennett.

The event, which is open to the public, will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Lunt Auditorium in Falmouth. A light lunch will be served, and admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Call 406-2396 for more information.

Under its charter, the primary mission of the United Nations is to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.” This ideal is the basis of Bennett’s presentation, which will also include time for audience participation.

Bennett is a resident of Topsham and an active Quaker. He earned a Ph.D. in political science from Yale and taught political philosophy and public policy at both Temple University in Philadelphia and Earlham College in Indiana, where he was the institution’s president, as well as a teaching professor.

For the past five years Bennett has also been a member of the oversight committee for the Quaker United Nations Office.