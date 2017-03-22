Brunswick wins middle school hockey crown

Brunswick’s top-ranked ‘B’ team beat Auburn, 6-3, to win the Ingalls Division (B1) championship of the Southern Maine Middle School Hockey League. It was Brunswick’s first divisional title. The ‘A” team plays for the Hawkins Division championship Sunday.

Front row, left to right:

Thomas McCormack, Garrett Countwayl, Sidney Pols, Jayden Lynn, Dominic Giovinazzi, Iain Clendening and Avi Israel

Middle row: Matthew Wescott, Eli Palmer, Brady LaForge, Carter Perham, Luke Patterson, Jack Banks, Ayden Marini, Zachary Stern-Hayesl, Ansel Kipp, Brian Connolly and Grey Perham

Back row: Coaches Kurt Perham, David Israel and Daykin Marini.