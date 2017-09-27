Brunswick water tests come back clean

BRUNSWICK — Tests determined well water is safe at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, which has been redeveloped into commercial and residential properties since its closure in 2011.

The U.S. Navy has been testing for residual toxic chemicals – perfluorinated compounds that were found in industrial products and can cause health problems –that may have contaminated groundwater and private wells.

At a meeting Sept. 21, the environmental coordinator of the Brunswick base closure said recent samples of residential wells showed no signs of contamination, according to the Portland Press Herald. They also pledged to keep testing the area water.