Brunswick train noise workshop canceled

BRUNSWICK — With power still out at Town Hall, a planned Monday evening workshop between town leaders and rail officials on Downeaster train noise was canceled.

Town Manager John Eldridge said he’s unsure when the Oct. 30 meeting will be rescheduled because there are several participants to coordinate and many are from out of state.

Representatives from the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration were all expected to attend, according to the published agenda.

The goal of the workshop is to identify any measures that could be used to reduce the noise of train horns, bells and whistles at railroad crossings in town and Amtrak’s layover facility in the Bouchard Drive-Stanwood Street neighborhood.