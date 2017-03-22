Brunswick Town Hall hours to change in April

BRUNSWICK — Town Hall hours will change the first week of April.

Offices will stay open two hours longer on Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m, and close early on Fridays, on an 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m schedule.

Monday-Wednesday hours will not change, with offices open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The new hours are intended to provide more opportunities to access town staff outside of regular business hours.

Town Manager John Eldridge said he will monitor feedback and update the Town Council on the change sometime in May.