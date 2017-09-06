Brunswick Town Council contests take shape

BRUNSWICK — A crowded field of candidates will compete to fill three seats on the Town Council this November.

Nomination papers for Town Council and School Board seats in District 5 and Distict 7, and at-large seats on the Town Council and School Board, are due Friday, Sept. 8.

As of Wednesday morning, three days before the deadline, six people had taken out papers to run for the council, creating what is projected to be at least two contested races.

Former Assistant Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky, who resigned last May, has taken out papers to fill a seat being vacated by Councilor Dan Harris.

Chris Watkinson, of Justamere Road, who helped lead the successful campaign to locally fund a new elementary school, has also taken out papers for the seat.

Two candidates have taken out papers to unseat at-large Councilor Kathy Wilson, who has already submitted papers to run for a second term.

Those candidates are Ross Hicks, of Union Street, and Whitney A. Parrish, of Columbia Avenue.

James Mason, of McKeen Street, has already returned papers to fill the seat left open by Councilor Sarah Brayman, who is also stepping down from the council. As of Wednesday, no other candidates had taken out papers in District 7.

Unlike the Town Council, the School Board’s composition seemed unlikely to change: only the three incumbents had taken out papers as of Wednesday.

Sarah Singer, of District 7, was the only one to return her papers by then, but Jim Grant, of District 5, and at-large member Billy Thompson are also likely to be unopposed in bids for re-election.

Papers became available July 28 and must be returned to the clerk’s office by the end of the business day Sept. 8.

Candidates for district seats require a minimum of 25 (and maximum of 50) signatures from registered voters in their district. At-large candidates need a minimum of 100 signatures from any voter town-wide, with a cap of 150 names.

Voters are not allowed to sign more than one petition for the same seat.

Callie Ferguson can be reached at 781-3661, ext. 100, or cferguson@theforecaster.net. Follow Callie on Twitter: @calliecferguson.

Brunswick Town Hall