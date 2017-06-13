Brunswick standoff ends peacefully

BRUNSWICK — Nobody was injured when police subdued a man with dementia who was firing a gun inside his home while his wife hid Monday afternoon.

Police responded at 1:44 p.m. when the man’s wife called 911 from a room within the couple’s home on Lunt Road, according to Cmdr. Mark Waltz. She reported her husband was shooting a gun and destroying the inside of their home with a baseball bat.

Police and Brunswick and Freeport firefighters closed Lunt Road and secured the perimeter of the house while a communications officer stayed on the phone with the woman inside the house.

By 2:35 p.m., a special response team successfully drew the man from the house, where they took him into protective custody. He was transported to Mid Coast Hospital.