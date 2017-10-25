Brunswick sewer work to partially close Maine Street

BRUNSWICK — This week’s rain prompted the town to reschedule the beginning of a partial, five-day closure of Maine Street from Thursday to the night of Sunday, Oct. 29.

Southbound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, for replacement of a Brunswick Sewer District line. Traffic will detour via U.S. Route 1 to Cushing Street, then to Pleasant Street, and back to Maine Street.

Northbound Maine Street travel will be reduced to one lane.

Call the Brunswick Public Works Department for more information at 725-6654.