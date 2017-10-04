Brunswick Sewer District seeks sump-pump data

BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Sewer District is trying to identify and map the town’s basement sump pumps, and is asking homeowners for their help.

A multi-year project will redirect basement sump pump flows, and the district is planning a series of public meetings to keep homeowners informed of project milestones and possible areas of cooperation.

The district said in a press release that it hopes to work with property owners to find redirection solutions. “This is not a ‘you tell us you have a sump pump connected to the sewer and we will tell you to disconnect it’ kind of program,” the district stated.

The first meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. in the board room of the district offices at 10 Pine Tree Road. Attendees must RSVP to the district by sending an email to bsd@brunswicksewer.org or calling 729-0148.