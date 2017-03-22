Brunswick sets forums on Coffin School bond

BRUNSWICK — The School Department will host community forums on a proposal to replace Coffin Elementary School with a building on the site of the old Jordan Acres school.

Voters will decide whether to borrow $28 million for the locally financed project on June 13.

At the forums, school officials will present a summary of the project, a virtual tour of Coffin Elementary and answer questions.

The first forum will take place 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at central offices at 46 Federal St. The second forum is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Perryman Village Community Center on Perryman Drive.

The department expects to schedule additional forums, according to Assistant Superintendent of Schools Pender Makin.