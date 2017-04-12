Brunswick schools seek exchange host families

BRUNSWICK — The School Department is seeking families to host Chinese exchange students for one or two weeks in July.

The students, from schools in the Hunan Province, are part of a new exchange program with Brunswick High School; the summer homestays are part of the district’s effort to recruit Chinese students for an entire academic school year, according to program organizers.

Host families will provide accommodations, meals, and transportation to and from the high school during the week-long visit.

The first homestay will take place July 9-15. The second cohort will arrive July 16 and leave July 21.

Contact BHS community outreach coordinator Rick Wilson at rwilson@brunswick.k12.me.us, or international programs coordinator Julie Mason at jmason@brunswick.k12.me.us.