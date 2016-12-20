Home / Mid-Coast / Brunswick / Brunswick school chief: Put civics back in classrooms

Brunswick school chief: Put civics back in classrooms

By on December 20, 2016
BRUNSWICK —  Superintendent of Schools Paul Perzanoski argued in a Dec. 12 letter to the community that civics classes should be a graduation requirement.

He sought to quell anxiety about the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, although he also acknowledged there are concerns about threats the Trump White House could pose to some aspects of public education. 

“A national election does not necessarily dictate how we respect one another or the level of civility we model and follow,” Perzanoski wrote. “What is does mean is that we have to increase our knowledge and our children’s knowledge about how our national, state and local governments work and who the people are who hold those positions.”

In a phone call Dec. 15, Perzanoski lamented a lack of civic engagement in students and adults that he said has lasted for at least two decades, and that the recent election only amplified his perception that Americans need to be educated about how their government institutions work.

“If you start to talk with people about how to go about looking at a particular issue, and then ask them if they know who their local representative is or local senator, many of them can’t tell you,” he explained. “Americans don’t spend a lot of time observing and looking at what’s going on in their own government.”

At Brunswick High School, social studies department head Pam Wagner said students are required to pass a year-long United States history course, where civics, the Constitution, and elections are taught as smaller units. As adviser to the BHS student government, Wagner also oversees the school-wide mock election, and said the event usually gets a fairly high rate of participation.

But Perzanoski is advocating for a standalone civics course. He did not specify an ideal grade level for the material, but hopes to make a version of the course available in the adult education program, as well.

“This is going to take a little time,” he said.

In the letter, he said he expects to bring a program proposal before the School Board in January, and will convene a group of school faculty and staff to develop the curriculum.

Perzanoski vowed in the letter that the School Department will stay vigilant in tracking changes to federal and state education policy.

Since the November election, Perzanoski said he has heard concern “from some of our citizens about what’s going to happen to these federal acts, because they may have relatives or students that receive significant help from them.”

He mentioned specific laws – including the Elementary, Secondary and Schools Act; Individual Disabilities Education Act, and the McKinney-Vento Act for Homeless Children – that might be vulnerable under a new administration.

“It is also clear that we as a nation can no longer be apathetic about our attention to the politics of the United States, and we must have faith in the checks and balances of our government’s structure,” Perzanoski said in the letter.

 Callie Ferguson can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 100, or cferguson@theforecaster.net. Follow Callie on Twitter: @calliecferguson.

Reporter on the Brunswick/Harpswell beat. Proud Bowdoin grad that you can find reporting on municipal, school, and community news, or inside the many coffee and sandwich shops around the Midcoast. Callie can be reached at 207-781-3661 ext. 100.
  • Jimmy_John67

    Considering that under Superintendent Perzanoski’s watch many Brunswick school facilities have deteriorated beyond repair, the growth in the budget and cost per student has far exceeded inflation, classes have become overcrowded, programs have been cut and test scores have stagnated or deteriorated I would say that perhaps the Superintendent should focus more on his job duties and less on the uncertain impacts from a new Federal administration.

    • Shaun Hogan

      Your points do not negate the need for a standalone civics course. If I had a dollar for every person I’ve interacted with post-election who does not understand our electoral process, I’d be doing pretty well right about now.

      Sadly, I have found the knowledge of our youth and the public generally to be lacking in this area. All of the focus is going to the STEM classes but those don’t teach students how to become productive members of society. Speaking as a licensed Maine high school Social Studies teacher myself (and admittedly biased in this regard), the Social Studies are the most important subject area a student can learn. English and Science do not teach a student how to function in the world. Math and Technology will not help you contribute to your local government or teach you your lawful rights as a citizen. However, sociology, economics, criminal justice, history and civics do.

      I applaud Superintendent Perzanoski for this initiative and am certain Pam Wagner will do an excellent job spearheading the development of a civics course. Brunswick High School has some of the most exceptional teachers you will find, particularly in the Social Studies department.

      Shaun Hogan