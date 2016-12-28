Brunswick schedules forums on new zoning

BRUNSWICK — The Planning and Development Department will hold a series of forums to discuss how changes in a new draft of the town’s zoning ordinance will affect specific neighborhoods.

The Cooks Corner area will be discussed at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the L.L. Bean Learning Commons and Health Science Center at Southern Maine Community College.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, there will be a forum to discuss the New Meadows Area, at the L.L. Bean Learning Commons and Health Science Center at Southern Maine Community College.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., there will be a forum to discuss the downtown area, in the Morrell Meeting Room at Curtis Memorial Library.

On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m., there will be a forum to discuss the neighborhood surrounding Bowdoin College, at Town Hall.

A town-wide forum will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in Town Hall.