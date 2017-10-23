Brunswick, Scarborough among nearly 250 Amazon suitors

BRUNSWICK — The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority wants Brunswick Landing to be the future home of Amazon’s new headquarters.

The agency submitted a bid to the company one day before an Oct. 19 deadline, adding a proposal to a pool MRRA Executive Director Steve Levesque guessed probably numbered more than 1,000.

Amazon said Monday, however, that it received 238 proposals from cities and regions in 43 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico. In a tweet, the company said it was “excited to review each of them.”

Seattle-based Amazon is soliciting proposals to build a second headquarters, or HQ2, that would eventually employ 50,000 workers. Amazon emphasized tax breaks and grants would help determine where it lands.

The only other Maine municipality to announce a bid was Scarborough.

Echoing officials there, Levesque on Oct. 19 said, “I think we’re a long shot.”

“But we may get their attention for a smaller project,” he added, because of Brunswick Landing’s amenities and infrastructure.

MRRA is proposing the project for a 175-acre piece of land zoned for a business park.

Brunswick Executive Airport, he added, might be a great place for research and development for Amazon’s drone delivery program.

Brunswick Landing also runs entirely on renewable energy, which Levesque said would appeal to the company, and the campus is moving closer toward becoming a self-sufficient energy island that operates on its own microgrid.

In addition, Levesque said MRRA’s proposal calls attention to Brunswick’s location within 50 miles of 70 percent of Maine’s population and workforce, and its proximity to 50,000 college students.

The company may be getting thousands of proposals, Levesque said, “but the bottom line is, why not Brunswick? Why not Maine?”