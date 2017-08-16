Brunswick police seek bank robbery suspect

BRUNSWICK — Police are searching for a man who allegedly held up a TD Bank on Tibbetts Drive Wednesday morning.

At 9:06 a.m., a bank teller reported the incident to police using a hold-up alarm after a white man entered the bank and demanded money, according to Police Department Cmdr. Mark Waltz.

The man fled after receiving money, Waltz said. He did not display a weapon and no one was harmed.

The suspect is approximately 6 feet 1 inch and around 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeve black-and-gray baseball-style shirt and jeans.

Police asked the public to provide any information about the incident by calling the department at 725-5521.

The man suspected of robbing the TD Bank on Tibbetts Drive in Brunswick Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.