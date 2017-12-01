Brunswick Police: Nov. 29

Arrests

11/22 at 12:17 a.m. Jessica M. Click, 40, of Holbrook Street in Harpswell, was arrested at Thomas Point Road by Officer Brandon T. Curtis on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation and violating conditions of release.

11/24 at 6:27 p.m. Angelo J. Ciciotte, 26, no address listed, was arrested by officer Cory Iles at the 7-Eleven on Maine Street on charges of an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/25 at 1:22 a.m. Joshua Jennings Henner Watkis, 41, of West Alna Road in Alna, was arrested at Jenny Station on Maine Street by Officer Nicholas Bedard on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/25 at 10:54 a.m. Russell P. Williams, 62, no address listed, was arrested at Elm Street and Union Street by Officer Patrick Scott on charges of an outstanding warrant from another agency, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

11/24 at 6:04 p.m. Edwin D. Morton, 38, of Federal Street, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles at the 7-Eleven on Maine Street on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/24 at 11:03 p.m. Noah M. Hassenpflug, 19, of Jordan Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson at Bath Road and Federal Street on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

11/25 at 9:44 a.m. Michael P. Gamache, 46, of Small Point Road in Phippsburg was issued a summons by Officer Charles A. Tompson at Bath and Harding Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/25 at 3:12 p.m. Joshua Page, 29, of Davis Street, was issued a summons by Officer Charles Tompson at the Circle K on Bath Road on charges of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire Calls

11/21 at 10:04 a.m. Alarm call at Pegasus Street.

11/21 at 3:16 p.m. Line down with fire at Old Bath Road.

11/21 at 6:32 p.m. Alarm call at Station Avenue.

11/21 at 10:46 p.m. Accident at Pennell Way.

11/22 at 7:48 a.m. Alarm call at Mid Coast Senior Health Center on Baribeau Drive.

11/22 at 1:13 p.m. Alarm call at Mid Coast Hospital on Medical Center Drive.

11/22 at 8:01 p.m. Accident at Bath Road.

11/23 at 1:16 p.m. Alarm call at Parsons Farm Road.

11/24 at 8:50 a.m. Inspections at Sand Piper Lane.

11/24 at 1:47 p.m. Inspections at River Road.

11/24 at 10:32 p.m. Accident at Maine Street.

11/25 at 6:14 a.m. Alarm call at Durham Road.

11/25 at 7:56 a.m. Alarm call at Pownal Road.

11/25 at 10:04 a.m. Alarm call at Brunswick Station Apartments on Station Avenue.

11/27 at 8:02 a.m. Elevator lockout at Midcoast Medical Office Building, Medical Center Drive.

11/27 at 10:03 a.m. Alarm at Mid Coast Medical Group at Station Avenue.

11/28 at 10:56 a.m. Alarm call at Mid Coast Hospital Inpatient Pharmacy at Medical Center Drive.

11/28 at 2:22 p.m. Alarm call at Avita of Brunswick at Admiral Fitch Avenue.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 59 calls from Nov. 21-29.