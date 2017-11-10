Brunswick Police: Nov. 10

Arrests

11/2 at 4:44 p.m. Robert F. Burns, 69, of Water Street, was arrested at Elm and Maine streets by Officer Cory Isles on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/4 9:53 p.m. Adam L. Caesar, 34, no address listed, was arrested by Officer Garrett L. Albert on charges of an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/6 4:02 p.m. Andrew Gray, 34 of Jordan Ave., was arrested at the U.S. Post Office on Pleasant Street on charges of an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

11/1 12:25 a.m. Tricia Jacobs, 36, of Lisbon was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

11/2 at 10:22 a.m. Howard Small, 50, of Hollis Lane, was issued a summons at Old Bath Road and Hollis Lane by Lt. Todd Ridlon on a charge of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

11/4 10:26 p.m. A 17-year-old male was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Kerry P. Wolongevicz on charges of allowing a minor to possess or consume alcohol.

11/4 10:58 p.m. A 16-year-old female was issued a summons on Long Street by Officer Kerry P. Wolongevicz on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and theft by unauthorized use of property.

11/7 9:12 a.m. A 17-year-old female of Theodore Drive was issued a summons on charges of assault.

11/7 3:05 p.m. Olivia Griffing, 22 of Whispering Pines Drive was summoned on charges of unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

11/1 at 9:36 a.m. Line down on Old Bath Road.

11/1 at 2:48 p.m. Alarm at U.S. Cellular on Maine Street.

11/1 at 4:49 p.m. Alarm call at Princes Point Road.

11/2 at 7:55 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/2 at 9:33 a.m. Alarm call on Stone Street.

11/2 at 12:45 p.m. Line down on Algonquin Lane.

11/2 at 2:59 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Iroquois Circle.

11/2 at 4:30 p.m. Assist citizen on Water Street.

11/2 at 6:10 p.m. Alarm call at Wildwood and Hickory drives.

11/4 12:13 p.m. Alarm call at the BIW Harding Plant on Bath Road.

11/4 4:02 p.m. Alarm call at Perryman Drive.

11/4 3:06 p.m. Alarm call at Young Avenue.

11/4 7:07 p.m. Alarm call at Brunswick Diner on Pleasant Street.

11/4 7:24 p.m. Alarm call at Primrose Lane.

11/4 4:35 p.m. Accident at Maine Street and Zeitler Farm Road.

11/5 4:07 p.m. Line down with fire on Mill Street and Cumberland Street.

11/6 12:28 p.m. Line down with fire at Captain Mike’s restaurant on Bath Road.

11/6 1:54 p.m. Line down with fire at Bath Road and Old Bath Road.

11/6 2:44 p.m. Accident at Bath Road and Admiral Fitch Avenue.

11/6 4:16 p.m. Alarm call at Oakledge Drive.

11/6 5:12 p.m. Accident at Old Bath and Bath roads.

11/6 6:10 p.m. Alarm call at Federal Street.

11/6 8:22 p.m. Alarm call at Bath Road.

11/7 7:18 a.m. Accident at Durham Road and Old Portland Road.

11/7 8:44 a.m. Alarm call at Pleasant Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8.