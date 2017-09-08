Brunswick Police Beat: Sept. 8

Arrests

8/31 at 9:29 a.m. Peter R. Morrell, 25, of Mere Point Road, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/1 at 10:44 a.m. Derek C. Burton, 19, of Hennessey Avenue, was arrested at Maine Street and Station Avenue by Officer Patrick Scott on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/2 at 1:50 a.m. Shawn Mayers, 53, of New Milford, Connecticut, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/2 at 3:08 p.m. Peter R. Morrell, 25, of Mere Point Road, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/2 at 5:14 p.m. Charles E. Chambers, 65, of Highland Street, Valparaiso, Florida, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/2 at 11:23 a.m. Russell E. Trinka, 31, of Pleasant Street, Topsham, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Patrick Scott on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

9/4 at 12:56 p.m. Nathaniel A. Hinnant, 37, no address listed, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Patrick Scott on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/4 at 3:29 p.m. Russell P. Williams, 62, of Cushing Street, was arrested on Cushing Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/5 at 7:44 a.m. Tod M. Thibeault, 60, of Turner Street, was arrested on Turner Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of criminal trespassing.

9/5 at 7:51 a.m. Tiffany E. LaPointe, 42, of Royalsborough Road, Durham, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Richard Cutliffe on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/5 at 6:18 p.m. Jennifer R. Koch, 38, of Cushing Street, was arrested on Cumberland Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, littering and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

8/30 at 6:31 p.m. Scott E. Hawkes, 30, of Maine Street, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Garrett Albert on a charge of theft of services.

9/1 at 9:29 p.m. Jamie J. Boothby, 19, of Dunning Street, was issued a summons at Church Road and Pleasant Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

9/2 at 10:28 p.m. Villard Nziza, 30, of Union Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Railroad Avenue by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

9/5 at 6:18 p.m. Jamie P. Thibodeau, 45, no address listed, was issued a summons on Cumberland Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of littering.

Fire calls

8/30 at 9:42 a.m. Alarm call on Water Street.

8/30 at 2:37 p.m. Accident on Gurnet Road.

8/30 at 11:13 p.m. Car fire on U.S. Route 1.

8/31 at 11:53 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/1 at 7:13 a.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

9/1 at 2:01 p.m. Line down with fire on Baybridge Road.

9/1 at 3:53 p.m. Elevator lockout on U.S. Route 1.

9/1 at 5:07 p.m. Alarm call on Mallet Park Road.

9/1 at 5:12 p.m. Rescue detail on Admiral Fitch Drive.

9/1 at 6:35 p.m. Alarm call on Potter Street.

9/2 at 4:20 p.m. Missing kayaker on Middle Bay.

9/2 at 4:55 p.m. Line down with fire at Willow Grove Road and McKeen Street.

9/2 at 11:57 p.m. Gas leak on Middlebay Road.

9/3 at 9:48 a.m. Alarm call on Gilman Avenue.

9/3 at 3:05 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

9/3 at 8:44 p.m. Line down with fire on Princes Point Road.

9/4 at 10:20 a.m. Alarm call at Wheeler Park.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 48 calls from Aug. 30-Sept. 5.