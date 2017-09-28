Brunswick Police Beat: Sept. 29

Arrests

9/20 at 10:26 a.m. Rochelle R. Warren, 20, of Court Street, Bath, was arrested on Bath Road by Detective Jerod Verrill on outstanding warrants from another agency.

9/21 at 4:34 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

9/21 at 7:05 p.m. Russell P. William, 62, of Cushing Street, was arrested on Cushing Street by Officer Charles Tompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/21 at 11:40 p.m. Gregory A. Hopkins, 42, of Balance Rock Road, Vinalhaven, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Christopher Balesta on charges of criminal trespass, assault on a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/22 at 2:07 p.m. Scott A. Bubar, 40, of River Road, was arrested on River Road by Lt. Todd Ridlon on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/23 at 1:21 a.m. Bryan D. Wilson, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and refusing to sign a summons.

Summonses

9/22 at 8:46 a.m. Carl P. Ozzella, 74, of Old Brunswick Road, Bath, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of driving to endanger.

9/22 at 8:46 a.m. Lucas C. Messer, 33, of Perryman Drive, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of driving to endanger.

9/22 at 5:06 p.m. Esther S. Stutz, 48, of Patricia Road, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/25 at 9:54 p.m. Peter J. Bernaiche, 29, of Simpsons Point Road, was issued a summons on Stanwood Street by Officer Cory Isles on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

9/20 at 10:57 a.m. Alarm call on Cumberland Street.

9/20 at 1:27 p.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

9/20 at 3:02 p.m. Alarm call on Signature Drive.

9/20 at 4:23 p.m. Alarm call on Foreside Road.

9/21 at 11:05 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

9/22 at noon. Accident at Maine and College streets.

9/22 at 1:59 p.m. Alarm call on Long Street.

9/23 at 9:02 a.m. Accident at McKeen and Baribeau streets.

9/23 at 8:40 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/25 at 12:51 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Stone Street.

9/25 at 10:06 a.m. Alarm call on North Campus Drive.

9/25 at 10:08 a.m. Alarm call on Wadsworth Road.

9/25 at 1:28 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

9/25 at 7:35 p.m. Alarm call on Phippany Way.

9/26 at 3:54 p.m. Alarm call on Medical Center Drive.

9/26 at 9:45 p.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from Sept. 20-27.