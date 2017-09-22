Brunswick Police Beat: Sept. 22

Arrests

9/15 at 3:01 p.m. Errol F. Staples, 32, of Faye Street, Topsham, was arrested on Cumberland Street by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of probation violation.

9/15 at 11:51 p.m. Amanda L. Adams, 27, of Bonney Eagle Road, Standish, was arrested at Maine Street and Longfellow Avenue by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of operating under the influence and drinking in a motor vehicle.

9/18 at 10:54 p.m. Alan T. Lufkin, 29, of Central Street, Gardiner, was arrested on Industrial Parkway by Officer Christopher Balestra on charges of operating under the influence, failing to make an oral or written accident report, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

9/19 at 7:11 p.m. Russell P. Williams, 62, of Cushing Street, was arrested on Cushing Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/13 at 3:06 p.m. Stephen R. Ambrose, 20, of Davis Court, was issued a summons at Garrison Street and Davis Street by Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

9/13 at 9:20 p.m. Jesse Carmichael, 25, of Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, was issued a summons on Harding Road by Officer Garrett Albert on a charge of violating a protection order.

9/15 at 7:41 p.m. Daniel D. Arris, 33, of Cumberland Street, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on charges of eluding an officer, aggravated reckless conduct, operating a vehicle without a license, and operating under the influence.

9/16 at 2:41 p.m. Jacky W. McCoy, 33, of Russell Lane, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Kenneth Bailey on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/17 at 12:34 a.m. Alyssa A. Dixon, 22, of High Street, was issued a summons at Pleasant Street and Lombard Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

9/18 at 11:15 a.m. Robert W. McKenney, 45, of Elizabeth Ann Lane, Woolwich, was issued a summons on Tenney Way by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of assault.

9/18 at 7:01 p.m. Russell E. Trinka, 31, of Pleasant Street, Topsham, was issued a summons on Cumberland Street by Officer Kenneth Bailey on a charge of assault.

9/19 at 7:38 p.m. Daniel D. Hinkley, 22, of Leighton Road, Durham, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Animal Control Officer Heidi Nelson on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

9/19 at 11:31 p.m. Raymond E. Bourgoin, 50, no address listed, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Patrick Scott on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

9/19 at 11:19 p.m. Maulanna Arnaldy, 24, of 134th Street, South Richmond Hill, New York, was issued a summons on Royalsborough Road and Penny Road by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

9/20 at 1:02 a.m. Matthew Herrick, 18, of Willow Grove Road, was issued a summons at Pleasant Street and River Road by Officer Patrick Scott on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Fire calls

9/13 at 11:34 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

9/13 at 2:10 p.m. Alarm call on Hennessey Avenue.

9/14 at 10:17 a.m. Alarm call on Orion Street.

9/14 at 11:30 p.m. Alarm call on Federal Street.

9/15 at 3:52 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

9/15 at 4:06 a.m. Alarm call on Mast Lane.

9/15 at 4:53 a.m. Alarm call on Harpswell Road.

9/15 at 5:04 a.m. Alarm call on River Road.

9/15 at 11:30 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

9/18 at 12:13 p.m. Accident at Old Bath Road and Dahlia Drive.

9/18 at 5:33 p.m. Line down with fire on Lunt Road.

9/18 at 7:01 p.m. Alarm call on Sadler Drive.

9/18 at 10:54 p.m. Accident on Industrial Parkway.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 67 calls from Sept. 13 – 20.