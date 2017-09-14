Brunswick Police Beat: Sept. 15

Arrests

9/7 at 2:50 p.m. Peter C. Black, 40, no address listed, was arrested on Abbey Road by Officer Charles Tompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/7 at 8:38 p.m. Anthony S. Radciffe, 52, of Maquoit Road, was arrested on Dunning Street by Officer Garrett Albert on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/9 at 12:43 a.m. James D. Moody, 23, of Swett Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/9 at 12:43 a.m. James L. Pestino II, 31, of Middle Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/11 at 8:45 a.m. Lena B. Logan, 31, of Hill Road, West Bath, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Patrick Scott on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Summonses

9/6 at 4:32 p.m. Wanda M. Coombs, 44, of Middlesex Road, Topsham, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of operating after license suspension and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

9/7 at 10:37 p.m. Bruce J. Kantner, 72, of Rossmore Road, was issued a summons on Union Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

Fire calls

9/6 at 12:12 p.m. Elevator lockout on Pleasant Street.

9/7 at 3:20 p.m. Line down with fire on Columbia Avenue.

9/7 at 3:35 p.m. Elevator lockout on College Street.

9/8 at 1:23 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

9/8 at 2:37 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

9/9 at 10:04 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

9/9 at 10:08 a.m. Accident on Mill Street.

9/9 at 2:44 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

9/10 at 5:10 p.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

9/10 at 7:15 p.m. Brush fire on Cardinal Lane.

9/12 at 8:36 p.m. Alarm call on Cressey Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 53 calls from Sept. 6-13.