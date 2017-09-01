Brunswick Police Beat: Sept. 1

Arrests

8/24 at 3:18 p.m. Jacob G. Davis, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and disorderly conduct.

8/24 at 6:16 p.m. Angela Vittum, 45, of Maine Street, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of operating after license suspension, and operating under the influence.

8/25 at 8:45 p.m. Nicholaus A. Egger, 54, of Maine Street, Cedar City, Utah, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of drinking in public.

8/26 at 4:42 p.m. Donal Sroka, 58, of Bono Boulevard, Frankfort, New York, was arrested on Orion Street by Officer Jerod Verrill on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/26 at 7:49 p.m. Richard J. Duclos, 26, of Thomas Point Road, was arrested on Perryman Drive by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

8/26 at 1:44 p.m. Matthew A. Freeman, 45, of Scarponi Drive, was arrested on Scarponi Drive by Officer John Roma on charges of violating conditions of release, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and terrorizing.

8/30 at 8:30 p.m. James E. Rozakis, 40, of Rogers Avenue, Somerville, Massachusetts, was arrested on Station Avenue by Officer Cory Iles on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

8/23 at 11:35 p.m. Stephen M. Allen, 42, of Farley Road, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

8/23 at 7:08 a.m. Alarm call on Cleaveland Street.

8/23 at 2:15 p.m. Line down with fire on Old Pennelville Road.

8/24 at 3:10 a.m. Alarm call on Durham Road.

8/24 at 7:55 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

8/24 at 8:49 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

8/24 at 9:01 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/24 at 9:32 a.m. Alarm call on Jordan Avenue.

8/24 at 10:21 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Street and Webster Street.

8/25 at 11:30 a.m. Accident at Pleasant Street and Lombard Street.

8/25 at 11:40 a.m. Alarm call on Thompson Street.

8/25 at 11:40 a.m. Alarm call on Pejepscot Terrace.

8/25 at 1:39 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street and Cushing Street.

8/26 at 6:05 a.m. Alarm call on Summer Street.

8/26 at 6:45 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

8/26 at 4:45 p.m. Alarm call on Stone Street.

8/27 at 10:36 a.m. Alarm call on Union Street.

8/29 at 6:18 p.m. Alarm call on Ward Circle.

8/30 at 4:28 p.m. Assist citizen on Forrest Terrace.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 46 calls from Aug. 23-Aug. 31.