Brunswick Police Beat: Oct. 6

Arrests

9/28 at 12:37 p.m. Terry L. Elwell, 41, of Maquoit Road, was arrested on Union Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/29 at 5:18 p.m. Daniel Ouellette, 54, of Russell Street, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/29 at 7:04 p.m. John J. Medeiros, 40, of Winter Street, Topsham, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

9/29 at 7:04 p.m. Kristi R. Arauto, 36, of Winter Street, Topsham, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

9/30 at 1:25 a.m. Jesse T. Gallagher, 23, of Meadow Road, Topsham, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/1 at 12:20 a.m. Kevin M. O’Connor, 35, of Linwood Lane, Bailey Island, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/27 at 1:56 p.m. Andrew S. Bernier, 34, of Ash Lane, Bowdoin, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Jonathan O’Connor on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

9/29 at 1:57 p.m. Sara J. Gonzalez, 45, of Columbia Avenue, was issued a summons at McKeen Street and Willow Grove Road by Sgt. Edward Yurek on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and failure to register a vehicle.

9/29 at 4:45 p.m. Linwood Ouellette, 57, of River Road, was issued a summons on River Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of violating a protection from harassment order.

9/30 at 8:47 p.m. Colby B. Dwyer, 22, of Birch Meadow Road, was issued a summons on McKeen Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

10/2 at 7:15 p.m. Madelyn J. Cornish, 51, of Intrepid Circle, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/2 at 7:34 p.m. Matthew D. Roy, 18, of Pequawket Trail, Brownfield, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/3 at 5:47 p.m. Brenton D. Moore, 29, of Swett Street, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Route 196 by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

9/27 at 4:41 p.m. Accident on Old Bath Road.

9/27 at 7:25 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/27 at 9:11 p.m. Alarm call on Intrepid Circle.

9/29 at 7:12 a.m. Accident at Maine Street and Maquoit Road.

9/29 at 7:36 a.m. Brush fire on Pleasant Street.

9/29 at 1:38 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

9/30 at 7:04 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

10/1 at 10:16 a.m. Elevator lockout on Pleasant Street.

10/2 at 9:45 a.m. Accident at Maine Street and Cabot Street.

10/2 at 3:25 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

10/2 at 8:56 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

10/2 at 9:10 p.m. Alarm call on Jordan Avenue.

10/3 at 1:38 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

10/3 at 8:43 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

10/3 at 10:33 a.m. Accident on Mill Street and Cumberland Street.

10/3 at 3:18 p.m. Accident at Maine Street and Pleasant Hill Road.

10/3 at 7:12 p.m. Alarm call on Watson Drive.

10/4 at 12:28 a.m. Alarm call on McLellan Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 59 calls from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4.