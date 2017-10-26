Brunswick Police Beat: Oct. 27

Arrests

10/18 at 11:49 p.m. Kevin M. Wilson, 19, of Wildwood Drive, was arrested at Adams Road and Rings Way by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/19 at 2:44 a.m. Tyler M. Stemp, 19, of Lighthouse Landing, Harpswell, was arrested on Medical Center Drive by Officer Cory Isles on outstanding warrants from another agency.

10/20 at 6:07 p.m. Zachary Wrenn, 25, of Hodge Street, Wiscasset, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/21 at 5:23 p.m. Seth H. Gill, 30, of Park Street, Portland, was arrested at Interstate 295 and Pleasant Street by Kerry Wolongevicz on charges failure to stop for an officer, failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth and operating under the influence.

10/23 at 10:34 p.m. Zachariah S. Larrabee, 19, of Bath Road, was arrested on Tufton Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of operating without a license, operating under the influence, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.

10/24 at 2:28 p.m. Jacob M. Young, 18, of Lewiston Road, Topsham, was arrested on Rossmore Road by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of burglary.

Summonses

10/20 at 5:09 p.m. Britney B. Stack, 24, of Gleed Drive, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Cory Isles on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/23 at 7:43 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Federal Street, was issued a summons on Federal Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

10/18 at 7:50 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

10/18 at 11:49 p.m. Accident at Adams Road and Rings Way.

10/19 at 2:49 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/19 at 4:16 p.m. Brush fire on Island Drive.

10/20 at 3:04 p.m. Brush fire on Interstate 295.

10/20 at 3:34 p.m. Accident at Bath Road and Jordan Avenue.

10/20 at 4:07 p.m. Alarm call on Maquoit Drive.

10/20 at 8:06 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

10/21 at 9:05 a.m. Alarm call on Boody Street.

10/21 at 3:50 p.m. Accident at Maine and Mason streets.

10/21 at 6:27 p.m. Alarm call on southbound Interstate 295.

10/21 at 10:39 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

10/22 at 8:44 a.m. Brush fire on Bath Road.

10/22 at 9:40 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

10/22 at 10:31 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/23 at 7:06 a.m. Alarm call on Stanwood Road.

10/23 at 12:39 p.m. Alarm call on Old Bath Road.

10/23 at 3:45 p.m. Alarm call at Hacker and Durham roads.

10/24 at 12:59 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/24 at 1:53 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Cumberland Street.

10/24 at 5:22 a.m. Alarm call on Tibbetts Drive.

10/24 at 10:52 a.m. Alarm call on Federal Street.

10/24 at 2:26 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 55 calls from Oct. 19-25.