Brunswick Police Beat: Oct. 20

Arrests

10/12 at 5:25 p.m. Tamara M. Hillier, 45, of Hornet Street, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/14 at 1:30 a.m. Kyle Hartford, 18, of Weymouth Street, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of minor possessing liquor.

10/14 at 1:52 p.m. Patrick C. O’Connell, 19, of Larkspur Drive, Amherst, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on South Campus Drive by Officer Garrett Albert on a charge of minor having false identification.

10/14 at 7:34 p.m. Donald M. Harrington, 49, of Edgecomb Road, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons at Bath Road and Jordan Avenue by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of criminal speeding.

10/15 at 12:28 a.m. Corey A. Emery, 25, no address listed, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Daniel Sylvain on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and failing to make an oral or written accident report.

Fire calls

10/12 at 10:24 a.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.

10/12 at 4:27 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

10/13 at 7:36 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

10/13 at 11:23 a.m. Accident on Bow Street and Mill Street.

10/13 at 12:02 p.m. Alarm call on Columbia Avenue.

10/13 at 4:07 p.m. Accident on Old Bath Road and Maplewood Avenue.

10/13 at 1:16 p.m. Alarm call on Cumberland Street.

10/14 at 6:43 p.m. Alarm call on Brackett Road.

10/14 at 9:11 a.m. Alarm call on Webb Field Road.

10/15 at 9:40 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/16 at 5:37 p.m. Brush fire on Spring Street.

10/17 at 12:08 p.m. Alarm call on Boody Street.

10/17 at 2:07 p.m. Rescue detail on Pine Street.

10/17 at 3:32 p.m. Line down with fire on Harpswell Road.

10/17 at 4:04 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/17 at 5 p.m. Alarm call on Spring Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 51 calls from Oct. 11-17.